T20 World Cup: West Indies' batting firepower to face Proteas' pace test

South Africa come into the contest after a commanding 76-run win over home-favourites India in Ahmedabad, while the West Indies hammered Zimbabwe by 107 runs in their previous outing in Mumbai to underline their batting firepower.

West Indies' line-up, packed with power-hitters, has shown the ability to take the game away in a matter of overs.

However, they will now be up against a balanced South African bowling attack that dismantled India here on Sunday.