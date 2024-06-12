T20 World Cup: 'Vastly experienced’ Jadeja will win matches for India, says Mhambrey

NEW YORK: India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has backed ‘vastly experienced’ Ravindra Jadeja to come good in the Men’s T20 World Cup, saying that the left-arm spin all-rounder will be winning matches for the team later in the competition.

In the ongoing tournament, Jadeja is yet to pick a wicket with the ball and was dismissed for a golden duck by Mohammed Amir in India’s thrilling six-run win over Pakistan at New York on June 9.

With Axar chipping in with valuable all-round contributions in India’s win over Pakistan and in-form Kuldeep Yadav waiting in the ranks to be in the playing eleven, Jadeja is on a sticky wicket in terms of his position in the side.

"I think it's a team game, right? It's going to be 11 guys. You really don't expect all of them coming into form. It's going to be performed every game that will happen. For me, I personally feel whatever conversations Rahul (Dravid, head coach) and Vicky (Vikram Rathour, batting coach) are having around, I've been pretty happy with it. You expect a one-odd game out there. But it's a long tournament.

"For someone like Jadeja, who's so vastly experienced, he just needs a game out there to just get his root and feel around. We know that the skills and experience he has, he's going to go ahead and win you games. So that confidence we have in not only Jadeja, but honestly with someone like (Shivam) Dube and others as well.

"You can have one odd game and people will have conversations saying you are being given a game, and you're going to have that one bad game. That's fine, but the team will back you and that's what is important in a tournament like this,” said Mhambrey ahead of India’s clash against USA on Wednesday night.

With Kuldeep yet to get a game in the tournament due to seam-friendly nature of New York drop-in pitches, Mhambrey said the left-arm wrist spinner understands that him being not in the playing eleven is down to team balance.

"It will depend on the opponents and surface. With Axar also, if you look at the IPL, he's bowled very well. I think that's an advantage that we have out here for us. In terms of the performance and the rhythm, in terms of the confidence, he's up there.

"Dropping a seamer and playing a spinner (does happen by) looking at the conditions, but also the other thing that Axar does is, he gives you that depth as well in terms of the batting, which was pretty evident in the last game.

"Because we had to promote someone like him, we had to take a chance. He played a very critical role for the team, got those runs at that stage, because the ball was challenging at that situation – seaming and swinging," he said.

Asked if India will always have their number eight position based on the batting returns, Mhambrey stated, "I don't think so. I think it's (the) surface. It's purely on the opponents, purely on the surface. If you feel, maybe on a surface, you need one extra bowler. We will go with that combination."

Mhambrey has also been pleased with the pitches becoming better to play on now at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. "The pitches have looked a bit better now, but the first 1-2 games, there was odd bounce.

"As a batter, it’s hard to go through with your shots when that happens. Sure, it’s challenging, but the bowlers are finally getting some help and that’s good too. We saw what happened during the IPL, big, big scores, so this sort of evens it out a bit."

The bowling coach signed off by lavishing praise on USA left-arm fast-bowler Saurabh Netravalkar, who previously represented India in the 2010 Men’s U19 World Cup and also played domestic cricket for Mumbai.

"Extremely happy for him. I remember Saurabh playing a couple of games for Mumbai and in practice sessions. So, prior to my time, I watched a couple of Ranji Trophy games that he's played. It must be a tough decision, like it's not easy to leave something like that and make that step out to USA.

"But I'm so happy that he's taken that step, and he's been successful. For others who are around, he gives hope by saying that if things don't really work out here, there are other options too. But it's still an option – if someone like Saurabh can make it, why can't others do it? So, in terms of giving others hope, it's great.

"I'm very happy the way he's gone about it. I also heard he works for Oracle right and it’s tough. I don't think it's pure professional but he’s a semi-professional cricketer who’s working as well. We heard of the stories of players in older generation who used to work, and then practice, play, and go to work again. It's similar with him, which is not easy, but it's great that he's managing and I'm very happy about it," he said.