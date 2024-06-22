T20 World Cup: USA sets a target of 129 runs against West Indies

CHENNAI: West Indies managed to bowl out USA for 128 runs in the 46th match of the T20 World Cup at Kensington Oval, Barbados on Saturday.

Andre Russell gave West Indies an early breakthrough by dismissing Steven Taylor in the second over. But Andries Gous and Nitish Kumar managed to complete the powerplay without losing any wickets and USA were 48 for one at the end of six overs.

But spinner Roston Chase bowled an amazing spell picking up three wickets and giving only 19 runs.