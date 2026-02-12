T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka drub Oman by 105 runs

In a Group B match, Oman were limited to 120 for nine, chasing am imposing 226.

Mohammad Nadeem (53 not out) and Wasim Ali (27) fought for Oman, but the target was way beyond their reach.

For Sri Lanka, Dushmantha Chameera and Maheesh Theekshana took two wickets each.

Earlier, skipper Dasun Shanaka, Pavan Ratnayake and Kusal Mendis powered their way to fifties as Sri Lanka posted a mammoth 225 for five.

Mendis (61 off 45 balls), Shanaka (50 off 20 balls) and Ratnayake (60 off 28 balls) toyed with Oman's bowling.