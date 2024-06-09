T20 World Cup: Pakistan wins the toss, opts to bowl against India

CHENNAI: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the highly anticipated 19th Match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

The biggest clash of all time is set to take place at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

The Men in Blue will be stepping on to the field with confidence after their victory over Ireland by 8 wickets. On the other hand, Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, will be eager to redeem themselves after a disappointing loss to the US in their previous match.

As far as weather is concerned, the skies over the stadium are expected to be slightly overcast with thunderstorms likely.