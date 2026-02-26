T20 World Cup: No concern over Abhishek and Tilak’s form, says batting coach Kotak

Who would’ve foreseen this? Instead of riding the crest of a wave on serene, placid waters, as was expected of it, India has sailed into choppy waters with the spectre of meeting its Waterloo ominously lurking beneath. What started off as a feel-good movie with the overwhelming prospect of a blissful end, has now acquired worrying shades of a Hitchcock movie with all signs pointing to a horrific climax. It’s amazing how the outcome of one match, however dire the performance may have been in that, can have a baleful influence on the collective perception of a nation of 1.45 billion. So indomitable did the current Indian team appear at the start of the tournament that it seemed the only way to stop its inexorable march to the promised land would be to make it pit its wits against a team of extraterrestrials, much like how Arnold Schwarzenegger and his elite rescue team confront their grotesque adversary in the cult classic Predator.

But, in a span of 18.5 overs, we find ourselves lurching on the highway to doom and gloom with there being no access to even the tiniest of windows from where we could spot a ray of hope.

India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, however, put on a brave face at the customary pre-match press conference. Predictably, he had to contend with a flurry of questions surrounding the inexplicable failure of top-order batters. “If we focus so much on one person (Abhishek Sharma), then obviously, that person also will be under pressure. When he was scoring 80, 70, 90 in 30 balls or 100 in 40, 50 balls, that time nobody was discussing.