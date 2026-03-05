T20 World Cup: India enter final with seven-run win over England

India will play New Zealand in the final on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, opener Sanju Samson blasted seven sixes and eight fours on way to a 42-ball 89 as India posted a challenging 253.

Shivam Dube (43), Ishan Kishan (39), Hardik Pandya (27) and Tilak Varma (21) also chipped in with brisk knocks.