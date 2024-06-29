T20 World Cup Final: South Africa need 177 runs to win against India

CHENNAI: India posted a target of 177 runs against South Africa in the Grand Finale of the T20 World Cup at Barbados on Saturday.

After electing to bat first, India lost its skipper early on in the powerplay by Keshav Maharaj in the second over. Just two balls after Rohit's dismissal saw Rishabh Pant getting out for a duck to trouble the Indian top-order.

At the end of powerplay India was at 45/3 and were in a desperate need for someone to play a longer innings to put a good total to defend.

After not having a good tournament, Virat Kohli saved his best for the last by scoring 76 runs off 59 balls to help the team put a winning total.