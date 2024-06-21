T20 World Cup: De Kock, Miller guide SA to 163/6 against England

GROS ISLET: Quinton de Kock made a forceful half-century but South Africa were limited to 163 for six by England in their Group 2 Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

De Kock made 65 (38b, 4x4, 4x6), while David Miller (43, 28b, 4x4, 2x6) gave the South African innings the late impetus.

For England, leg-spinner Adil Rashid was the most economical bowler (4-0-23-1). Pacer Jofra Archer was the leading wicket-taker (3/40).

Brief scores: South Africa: (Quinton de Kock 65, David Miller 43; Adil Rashid 1/23, Jofra Archer 3/40) vs England.