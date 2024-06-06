T20 World Cup: Australia beats Oman by 39 runs

CHENNAI: Australia started its World Cup campaign on a winning note by defeating Oman by 39 runs at the Kensington Oval Stadium in Barbados.

Batting first, Australia were off to a poor start by losing early wickets of Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Glenn Maxwell. They only managed to score 50 runs in the first eight overs.

But the 102-run partnership between David Warner and Marcus Stoinis helped Australia register a target of 165 runs.

In reply, Oman had no answers to the deadly pace attack of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Ellis. However, Ayaan Khan looked comfortable playing the pace, as he played a steady innings of scoring 36 runs off 30 balls (2x4, 2x6). But Marsh's decision to bring Adam Zampa worked well for Australia as he mistimed Zampa's tossed delivery and Hazlewood took a easy catch.

Mehran Khan scored 27 runs in the end to keep Oman's chase alive, but Stoinis dismissed him in the 19th over with a good catch from Tim David in deep mid-wicket.

This defeat means Oman loses back-to-back matches and stays in the bottom of the Group B table, whereas Australia opens its account in the World Cup.

Australia will play England on June 8 in the same venue.