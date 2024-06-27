T20 World Cup Semi-Final: India vs England, toss delayed due to wet outfield

CHENNAI: The toss between India and England has been delayed due to rain in Providence Stadium at Guyana on Thursday.

Facing obstacles throughout the tournament, England survived to come into the semis.

Indian cricket team will again rely on its pacers Arshdeep and Bumrah to attack England's batsmen.

No reserve day is marked for today's game and if rain stops the play, India will march directly into the finals as they top the charts in the Super 8 table.

If rain interrupts the play, the game will be extended by 4 hrs 10 mins extra time beyond the normal hours of play.