T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland sets a target of 181 runs against Australia

CHENNAI: Scotland managed to set a target of 181 runs against Australia in match 35 of the T20 World Cup at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground on Sunday. This is the highest total for Scotland in a T20 World Cup match.

After being put to bat first, Scotland had a great start in the powerplay with George Munsey and Brandon McMullen taking on the Aussies early on and added 54 runs in the powerplay despite losing Michael Jones in the first over.

The 24-year-old McMullen was the highest run-scorer for Scotland with 60 runs off 34 balls (2x4, 6x6).

Australia were a little sluggish in the field as they put down many easy chances which were utilized by the Scotland batters.

If Scotland defends this total, it will put them in the Super 8 and knock England out of the mix.