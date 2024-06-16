T20 World Cup 2024: Australia defeats Scotland by 5 wickets; England enters Super Eight

GROS ISLET: Australia defeated Scotland by five wickets after Travis Head (68) and Marcus Stoinis (59) hit vital fifties in their Group B match of the T20 World Cup here.

Chasing 181, Australia appeared to be struggling early on but Head and Stoinis led their recovery while the finishing touches were provided by Matthew Wade (4*) and Tim David (24*). Australia made 186/5 in 19.4 overs.

Scotland's defeat paved the way for England's entry into the Super Eight stage of the tournament as the second team from Group B.

Earlier, Brandon McMullen hit 60 from 34 balls with six sixes and two fours to bolster Scotland while adding 89 runs for the second wicket with George Munsey (35).

Scotland captain Richie Berrington played a crucial innings of 42 not out and was involved in several partnerships late in the innings to push his team's total to 180 for five.

Brief scores: Scotland 180/5 in 20 overs (George Munsey 35, Brandon McMullen 60, Richie Berrington 42*; Glenn Maxwell 2/44) lost to Australia 186/5 in 19.4 overs (Travis Head 68, Marcus Stoinis 59, Tim David 24*; Mark Watt 2/34) by 5 wickets.