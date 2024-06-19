Begin typing your search...

T20 WC, USA vs SA: Top 5 players who can change the course of match

Here are players to look at in the match.

ByANIANI|19 Jun 2024 2:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-19 14:30:57.0  )
Team South Africa

NEW DELHI: In the first Super Eight match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, United States will take on South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Wednesday. Here are players to look at in the match.

Reeza Hendricks

South Africa opener Reeza Hendricks scored 43 runs from 49 balls against Nepal. He slammed 5 fours and 1 six during his time on the crease.

Tabraiz Shamsi

In Proteas' previous match against Nepal, Shamsi picked up four wickets and gave 19 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 4.80.

Saurabh Netravalkar

USA pacer Saurabh Netravalkar displayed a stunning performance in the T20 World Cup 2024. He picked up two wickets and gave away 18 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 4.50.

Steven Taylor

USA opener Steven Taylor scored 24 runs from 30 balls in their previous match against India. He slammed 2 sixes against India.

Aaron Jones

USA vice-captain Aaron Jones scored 11 runs from 22 balls against India in their previous match of the T20 World Cup 2024. He slammed 1-six during his time on the crease.

