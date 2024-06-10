Begin typing your search...

T20 WC: Players to watch out for in South Africa-Bangladesh clash

Key players like David Miller, Towhid Hridoy, Ottneil Baartman, and Anrich Nortje stand out for their performances

ByANIANI|10 Jun 2024 1:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-10 13:15:30.0  )
T20 WC: Players to watch out for in South Africa-Bangladesh clash
NEW DELHI: South Africa and Bangladesh will lock horns against each other in their third group-stage match at the Nassau International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday.

Let's take a look at players to watch out for in this clash.

David Miller (SA) South Africa middle-order batter David Miller played an unbeaten innings of 59 runs off 51 balls which was laced by three fours and four sixes in his last game against the Netherlands at the New York Stadium on Saturday.Source: X

South Africa middle-order batter David Miller played an unbeaten innings of 59 runs off 51 balls which was laced by three fours and four sixes in his last game against the Netherlands at the New York Stadium on Saturday.

Towhid Hridoy (BAN) Bangladesh middle-order batter Towhid Hridoy scored 40 runs in just 20 balls with the help of four sixes and a four. He scored runs at a strike rate of 200.Source: X

Bangladesh middle-order batter Towhid Hridoy scored 40 runs in just 20 balls with the help of four sixes and a four. He scored runs at a strike rate of 200.

Ottneil Baartman (SA) South Africas right-arm seamer Ottneil Baartman led the Proteas bowling attack by picking up four wickets and stopped the Dutch side to 103/9.Source: X

South Africa's right-arm seamer Ottneil Baartman led the Proteas bowling attack by picking up four wickets and stopped the Dutch side to 103/9.

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) Bangladesh left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rehman bagged three wickets and conceded just 17 runs in his spell of four overs against Sri Lanka at the Grand Prairie Stadium on Saturday.Source: X

Bangladesh left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rehman bagged three wickets and conceded just 17 runs in his spell of four overs against Sri Lanka at the Grand Prairie Stadium on Saturday.

Anrich Nortje (SA) South Africas Anrich Nortje is the third-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The right-arm seamer has six wickets in two matches so far at an average of 4.33.Source: ICC

South Africa's Anrich Nortje is the third-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The right-arm seamer has six wickets in two matches so far at an average of 4.33.

