T20 WC: Players to watch out for in South Africa-Bangladesh clash

NEW DELHI: South Africa and Bangladesh will lock horns against each other in their third group-stage match at the Nassau International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday.

Let's take a look at players to watch out for in this clash.

David Miller (SA) South Africa middle-order batter David Miller played an unbeaten innings of 59 runs off 51 balls which was laced by three fours and four sixes in his last game against the Netherlands at the New York Stadium on Saturday. Source: X

Towhid Hridoy (BAN) Bangladesh middle-order batter Towhid Hridoy scored 40 runs in just 20 balls with the help of four sixes and a four. He scored runs at a strike rate of 200. Source: X





Ottneil Baartman (SA) South Africa's right-arm seamer Ottneil Baartman led the Proteas bowling attack by picking up four wickets and stopped the Dutch side to 103/9. Source: X

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) Bangladesh left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rehman bagged three wickets and conceded just 17 runs in his spell of four overs against Sri Lanka at the Grand Prairie Stadium on Saturday. Source: X