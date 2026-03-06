T20 WC: India head to Ahmedabad for final against New Zealand

Excitement over catching a glimpse of the Indian team was evident from the time the team bus left their hotel in Mumbai for catching the flight to Ahmedabad at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport.

Fans gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the Indian team and erupted into chants and cheers when they spotted the 15-member squad, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Massive roars and a carnival-like atmosphere was seen at the airport, as fans took out their mobile phones to record photos and videos of the team members and the backroom staff.