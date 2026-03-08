Sports

T20 WC Final: New Zealand win toss, elect to bowl first against India

AHMEDABAD: New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bowl against defending champions India in the T20 World Cup final here on Sunday (March 8).

The Kiwis brought back in pacer Jacob Duffy to their playing eleven in place of all-rounder and off-spinner Luke McConchie.

India retained the same eleven from the semifinals against England at Mumbai.

Teams:

India

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand

Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and Jacob Duffy.

