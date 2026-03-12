T20 WC champs India richer by Rs 25 crore

The group of Afghanistan, Australia and the United States, which was eliminated at the Super 8s stage, each earned USD 309,808. Meanwhile, Scotland received USD 278,654, and Ireland took home USD 271,731.

Four more teams — Italy, Netherlands, United Arab Emirates and Nepal — each received USD 256,154. Finally, Canada, Namibia and Oman were each awarded USD 225,000.

The ICC said the prize-money distribution highlights its ongoing effort to increase financial incentives for players and strengthen cricket’s development across its member nations participating in global tournaments and supporting the growth of the game across its member nations.