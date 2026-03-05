T20 WC: 'Battle between Archer and Samson will be fascinating to watch,' says Wassan ahead of SF clash

South Africa served India their only defeat by 76 runs in Ahmedabad in the Super 8s. However, they were thrashed by New Zealand in the semifinal on Wednesday and were knocked out of the tournament.

Wassan believes the loss may actually work in India’s favour heading into the knockout stages.“The defeat against South Africa could be a blessing in disguise for Team India. Sometimes such losses prepare a team mentally for the pressure of big matches and help them come back stronger,” he told IANS.

In their crucial Super 8s match against the West Indies, India ride on Sanju Samson's unbeaten 97 to enter the last four, beating the Windies by five wickets.