T20 WC 2024: Players to watch out for in Sri Lanka-South Africa clash

NEW DELHI: On Monday, Sri Lanka will lock horns against South Africa in the 4th encounter of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday. Let's take a look at the top players to watch out for in this clash.

Reeza Hendricks South Africa batter Reeza Hendricks smashed 457 runs in 11 matches at an average of 41.54 and 162-plus strike rate, with four fifties, and his best score is 87.

Aiden Markram (SA) South Africa skipper Aiden Markram has slammed 239 runs in eight innings at an average of 39.83 and SR of 162-plus, with best score of 49

Gerald Coetzee South Africa right-arm seamer Gerald Coetzee has snapped Eight wickets in six games at an average of 25.87 and economy of 10-plus, with the best figures of 3/32.

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) Wanindu Hasaranga has 101 wickets in 63 T20Is at an average of 15.36 and conceded runs at an economy of 6.78.