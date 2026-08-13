T20 leagues have already pushed international cricket to the backseat, says Harbhajan

In a podcast interview with PTI, Harbhajan was candid in his predictions about the game's three formats looking at calendars that are increasingly choked by mushrooming T20 leagues.

During the interview, he also revealed that his autobiography, that has been in the works for some time, will be out later this year.

"Already it has happened, 70 per cent (people are watching club cricket instead of international cricket)," Harbhajan said when asked whether T20 leagues would eventually take up the space that has belonged to international engagements traditionally.

"If India plays Australia then there is good viewership but if India is playing Sri Lanka or Afghanistan, the viewership is not there. Australia playing England, the viewership is there but not for an England Bangladesh series," he added as another India-Sri Lanka Test series loomed over the weekend.

"If there is an India-Australia, India-South Africa or India-England series, I'd love to watch it. I would pay to watch Test cricket. I have no interest in ODIs. I have seen it, played it," added the feisty former off-spinner from Punjab, who collected 269 wickets in 236 ODI appearances.

For Harbhajan, Test cricket is the ultimate examination of a cricketer's skill and character and should remain the pinnacle of the sport.