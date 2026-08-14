T20 era has lowered patience of batters; triple tons declining: Harbhajan

He recalled an earlier generation of Test batters who could combine aggression with their ability to bat for long periods and build massive scores.

"In this era of T20s, the current generation do not possess the requisite patience like batters of yesteryears. There are very few who can grind it out and score a 250 or 300 in an innings because if you play so many shots, there will always be a chance of getting dismissed. Nowadays, very rarely would you see a batter scoring triple hundred in Tests," Harbhajan said in a podcast interview with PTI.

"Earlier there was Brian Lara, then Chris Gayle, Virender Sehwag, Matthew Hayden all of whom scored triple hundreds. Lara scored a 400. There was AB de Villiers and Jacques Kallis who hit big double centuries."

The most recent Test triple-centurions have been Pakistan's Azhar Ali in 2016, Australia's David Warner in 2019, England's Harry Brook in 2024 and South Africa's Wiaan Mulder in 2025, underlining Harbhajan's point about how infrequently such innings are now being produced.

"When we started playing cricket, it was slightly slow-paced although it was consistent with the times that we were in. There were only a few batters who would deal in sixes."

Harbhajan, who made his India debut in 1998, said Australia were ahead of the curve in the way they approached Test batting in the early 2000s.

"If I look from 2001, Aussies were the only team that would score quickly in Tests, ahead of its times. Others played normal cricket and score 250 runs in a day whereas Australia would look at scoring 350 in a single day every time, they dominated."