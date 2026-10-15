T Natarajan returns to SRH, Zeeshan Ansari joins Delhi Capitals in IPL trade

Natarajan will join the 2016 IPL champions for a revised fee of Rs 5 crore. He was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore at the IPL 2025 auction.

Ansari, who played 10 matches for SRH during the IPL 2026 season, moves to Delhi Capitals at his existing fee of Rs 40 lakh.

"Natarajan, who represented Sunrisers Hyderabad for five seasons from 2020 to 2024, returns to the franchise where he established himself as one of the IPL's most effective Indian left-arm seam bowlers," the IPL said in a statement.