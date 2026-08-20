Synthetic shuttlecocks trialled at four events since June, no fixed deadline for implementation: BWF

The trials were held at the TOYOTA Phuket International Challenge 2026 (June 9-14), the Valence Alpes International 2026 presented by FZ FORZA (June 11-14), the FZ FORZA Future Series Nouvelle-Aquitaine 2026 (July 2-5), and the VICTOR Irish U19 Open 2026 (August 7-9), according to BWF.

The spread of events -- an International Challenge, a Future Series leg and a Junior International Series tournament -- indicates BWF has been testing the synthetic shuttlecocks across different tiers of competition below the elite level.

Asked about the availability of shuttlecocks and the ongoing experimentation with synthetic alternatives, Lund said the issue was "a little bit more complex" than a straightforward supply crisis.

"That's a big question and it's a little bit more complex than maybe, you know, is there a problem? There's plenty of shuttlecocks and super good shuttlecocks being played with at this tournament, at the top level. But over the last maybe 30, 40 years... there's been a bird flu thing, and that has created a little bit of wobbly times with the supply chains. Price increases going a little bit up and down," Lund told reporters on the sidelines of the World Championships.

BWF had announced in April that it would trial two synthetic feather shuttlecocks -- the VICTOR New Carbon Sonic Max and the YONEX CROSSWIND 70 -- after internal testing showed the products had reached performance levels that justified evaluation in real competition.

Lund acknowledged that developing a synthetic shuttlecock capable of matching the performance of a natural-feather product has proved challenging.

"That is hard work because you develop something and then you find out that it improved this but then two steps back and something else. That's going back and forth," he said.