Symonds' kids join 2007 ODI WC champs in naming Oz squad for T20 WC

MELBOURNE: Australia honoured the memory of their late all-rounder Andrew Symonds as his children joined prominent members of the 2007 ODI World Cup-winning squad to announce the 15-strong line-up for the T20 World Cup in June, on Wednesday.

Symonds was 46 when he lost his life in a car crash in 2022.

On Wednesday, his son Will and daughter Chloe joined the likes of Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, Michael Clarke and Glenn McGrath in a video announcement of the Australian squad for the upcoming showpiece in the USA and the Caribbean.

Will announced the name of Ashton Agar and made a comment about new skipper Mitchell Marsh, whose name was announced by Ponting, the man who guided Australia to successive world titles in 2003 and 2007.

"I wouldn't like to see the bowlers' average after being whacked by Mitch," Will said cheekily.

Chloe joined in to name Mitchell Starc in the squad.

"I would hate to be facing your bowling," she said with a wide grin on her face.

One of the greatest in Australian cricket, Symonds was once described as the best fielder in the world by Ponting. He was part of two World Cup Australian teams but also grabbed headlines for his flamboyance off the field.

He was also caught in an ugly controversy during India's 2008 tour of Australia when he accused visiting spinner Harbhajan Singh of racially abusing him. Harbhajan was cleared of the charge after an inquiry.

The two later played together in the IPL for Mumbai Indians.

Cricket Australia's heartwarming gesture of remembering Symonds is the latest in the recent trend of off the beaten track squad announcements. New Zealand have been bringing in children to name their squads for showpiece events.