Syed Mushtaq T20: TN ekes out 8-run win over UP

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu defeated Uttar Pradesh by eight runs in Group E of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Dehradun on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu’s first match against Karnataka was washed out without a ball being bowled on Monday.

Asked to bat first, TN scored 146 for six with opener Sai Sudharsan scoring 46 (47b, 5x4) and Vijay Shankar contributing 42 (35b, 4x4, 1x6). The duo added 64 runs for the second wicket after opener Hari Nishaanth fell for 20 (17b, 2x4). Captain Washington Sundar got out cheaply for 1 (3b).

Former India bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for Uttar Pradesh taking three wickets for 31 runs. In reply, Tamil Nadu bowlers rose to the occasion restricting the opposition to 138 for five with Sameer Rizvi’s unbeaten 75 (46b, 6x4, 5x6) going in vain. Left-arm pacer T Natarajan picked up two wickets for 23 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 146/6 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 46, Vijay Shankar 42, B Kumar 3/31) bt Uttar Pradesh 138/5 in 20 overs (S Rizvi 75*)