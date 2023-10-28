Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: TN tops Nagaland

DEHRADUN: Tamil Nadu returned to winning ways at the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament defeating Nagaland by 73 runs. Tamil Nadu started the day’s proceedings after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Tamil Nadu registered 196 runs on the board with Captain Washington Sundar making 33 runs and Vijay Shankar scoring 36 runs on the board. Sedezhalie Rupero’s knock of 42 runs went in vain for Nagaland’s top order couldn’t fire from the very start and eventually settled for 123 runs on the board.

Brief Scores: Tamil Nadu 196/8 in 20 overs bt. Nagaland 123/3 in 20 overs (Sedezhalie Rupero 42)