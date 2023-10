Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: MP beats Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Vijay Shankar’s solitary performance of 56 runs went in vain as Tamil Nadu was drubbed by Madhya Pradesh at the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Wednesday.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 154/7 in 20 overs (Vijay Shankar 56, Kumar Kartikeya 3/34) lost to Madhya Pradesh 156/3 in 18.4 overs (Rajat Patidar 50); Madhya Pradesh won the match by 7 wickets.