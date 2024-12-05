Syed Mushtaq Ali: Tamil Nadu beats Uttarakhand in final league match

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu registered a 94-run win over Uttarakhand in its final league game of Group B of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to finish fifth in the eight-team group with 12 points, having won three and losing four.

Asked to bat first, TN scored 194 for five with N Jagadeesan top-scoring with 57 (37b, 5x4, 2x6). This was Jagadeesan’s 10th fifty in T20s for TN, surpassing Dinesh Karthik’s nine. This was also his fourth half-century in this year’s edition. Opener Tushar Raheja contributed 55 (35b, 5x4, 3x6) and received player of the match award. Along with B Indrajith who scored 37 (17b, 6x4, 1x6), Raheja put on 59 runs for the first wicket. In reply, Uttarakhand was bowled out for 100 with TN pacer Sandeep Warrier picking up four for 21. He received good support from spinners Varun Chakravarthy (2/19) and skipper M Shahrukh Khan (2/19) who finished with identical figures.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 194/5 in 20 overs (T Raheja 55, N Jagadeesan 57) bt Uttarakhand 100 in 20 overs (S Warrier 4/21)