Switzerland winger Manzambi gets a World Cup start and makes the most of it against Canada

The 20-year-old winger, who came off the bench in Switzerland's opening two matches of this year's tournament, set up Ruben Vargas with a cross for the opening goal in a 2-1 victory over Canada only seconds after the second half started. He then added his own goal 11 minutes later by slipping a shot past Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau.

“We need players like this that are creative up front," Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji said. "He sees things that maybe others don't see or are not capable of doing, and we really need (that).”

With the victory on Wednesday, Switzerland won Group B and will stay in Vancouver for the round of 32 against one of the eight best third-place finishers.