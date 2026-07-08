Switzerland and Colombia headed to penalty shootout after 0-0 draw at the World Cup

VANCOUVER: Switzerland and Colombia are headed to a penalty shootout after a scoreless draw in the round of 16 at the World Cup on Tuesday.
With the score in the knockout round still even after 30 minutes of extra time, a penalty shootout decides which team advances to the next round.
The winner of Tuesday's match will next face defending champion Argentina in the quarterfinals on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Argentina defeated Egypt 3-2 earlier in the day.
Switzerland has not reached the quarterfinals of a World Cup since hosting the tournament in 1954. And the Swiss were shorthanded Tuesday without young midfielder Johan Manzambi, who was injured in training on Monday.
Colombia advanced to the quarterfinals at the 2014 World Cup but fell to host Brazil.