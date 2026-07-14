Swiss veteran Yann Sommer joins Club Brugge on a 3-year deal in a bid for a Champions League return

Brugge said it gave the 37-year-old Sommer a three-year contract as a free agent. He will replace veteran Simon Mignolet, who retired in May aged 38 after helping Brugge win the Belgian league.

Sommer will return to the Champions League after helping Inter reach the final in 2025, when it lost 5-0 to Paris Saint-Germain. Inter was stunningly eliminated by Bodø/Glimt last season in the knockout playoffs round.