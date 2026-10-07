Swing it Like Bhuvi: Meerut veteran makes comeback after 4 years of wilderness

There are those inch perfect outswingers, which would deviate just enough at the last moment with an intent of kissing the outside edge of the willow. Then there would be the sudden in-cutters that would cut the batter into half after he was half expecting one to jag back in.

Bhuvneshwar is a product of Meerut, the land of India's red-ball factory Sanspareils and Greenlands (SG), which makes those shiny red balls with a pronounced stitch.

Before Bhuvi, it was Praveen Kumar, who made Meerut's swing bowlers famous and he would tell anyone who cared to listen that "Meerut ke hawaa mein hi baat kuch hai" (there is something in Meerut's air).

That "lahrati huyi gaaend" (the ball that wobbles and swings) has been Bhuvneshwar's art and he has been a master craftsman.

The 45 wickets in two successful Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons (2025 and 2026) for RCB brought Bhuvneshwar back into the limelight. As much as it was Virat Kohli, or Krunal Pandya doing those heavylifting, it was Bhuvneshwar, who actually anchored the campaign with those incisive spells.