Swimmer Srihari Nataraj betters 'Best Indian Time' in 100m freestyle at World University Games

BERLIN: Swimmer Srihari Nataraj continued his record-breaking spree on Sunday as he bettered the 'Best Indian Time' in men's 100m freestyle, clocking 49.46 seconds to qualify for the semifinals at the World University Games here.

Nataraj erased Guangzhou Asian Games bronze medallist Virdhawal Khade's long-standing mark of 49.47 seconds set way back in 2008 from record books.

He won heat number 6 race and made it to the semifinals at 12th position overall.

On Friday, Nataraj had twice bettered his own 'Best Indian Time' in the 200m freestyle event.

In swimming, national record timings are those achieved only at the National Aquatics Championships. Timings clocked in other meets are considered "Best Indian Time" or "Best Indian Performance".