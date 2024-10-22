Swimmer Manya clinches double gold in CM Trophy

CHENNAI: Manya Mukta Manesh from Chennai bagged a double crown and Kancheepuram’s Danush S lived up to his favourite status in the college swimming competition at the CM Trophy 2024 on Tuesday.

Manya bagged the college girls 200m and 400m freestyle races while Danush was unbeatable in the boys 50m breaststroke.

In the girls 400m freestyle, Manya was almost a lap ahead of her rival as she clocked a time of 4:58.00. Silver medallist Thangam Rubeni BG of Erode recorded 6:03.21s while Thirunelveli’s Madhu Shalini R finished third with a time of 7:02.42s.

She then returned to the pool and clinched the 200m freestyle gold with a timing of 2:22.56s.

Danush finished first with a timing of 28.60s to clinch the gold in 50m breaststroke ahead of ayadesh Babu MS of Thiruvallur (29.07s). Chengalpattu’s Sudhesh Kumar Ponnu took home the bronze with a time of 31.23s.

In the weightlifting competition at the JNS stadium, Dindigul’s Shenbagaraj won the college men 67kg gold with a total lift of 266kg while A Manobala of Ranipet emerged triumphant in the 73kg category with a total of 290kg.

Nationals bronze medallist Krishna Barathi of Chengalpattu grabbed the college boy’s 89kg gold medal with a total lift of 311 (136 snatch, 175 C&J).