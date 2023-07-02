Swiatek to Novak: Top players to watch out for in Wimbledon 2023

WASHINGTON: The Wimbledon 2023 is set to begin from July 3 to 16 at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

As the grasscourt Grand Slam approaches, fans and commentators alike anticipate the men's and women's singles competition, speculating on the main candidates for the title.

Have a look at the top five contenders for the men's and women’s singles titles this time.

Novak Djokovic

The event begins with huge expectations for Novak Djokovic, the reigning Wimbledon champion and one of the best tennis players of all time. Djokovic, who has already won the Australian Open and the French Open in 2023, will be seeking to continue his incredible run.

His quest for a record-breaking 24th Grand Slam championship, as well as his desire to leave an indelible mark on tennis history, will provide him with the drive to give his all.

Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, is ranked third in the world in women's singles. She has been consistent since her magnificent victory last year when she became the first Kazakhstani player to win a major tournament.

The onus is now on Rybakina to defend her title at the Championships, which will be difficult.

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz has captivated the tennis world with his exceptional talent and maturity on the court. Alcaraz's aggressive style is complimented by a powerful forehand and a formidable two-handed backhand.

Alcaraz has swiftly established himself in the tennis world, demonstrating extraordinary skills and a passion for success at such a young age. The Spanish prodigy has already tasted the glory of a Grand Slam trophy, triumphing in the 2022 US Open.

Aryna Sabalenka



Aryna Sabalenka, who won the Australian Open this year, is another possibility for the Wimbledon championship. She won her maiden major singles title, which became one of the year's highlights.

This year, the Belarussian also won the Adelaide International and the Madrid Open. She is currently ranked second in the world and would like to destroy her opponents in the Championship.



Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner's astounding exploits and undeniable talent have made waves in the world of professional tennis.

Sinner has established himself as one of the ATP Tour's brightest young talents, having attained a career-high ranking of world No. 8.

Sinner's grasscourt game is developing, and his good performances and natural ability indicate that he has the potential to excel at Wimbledon.

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek, a four-time major champion, has yet to give her finest performance at the Championships.

Swiatek reached the Round of 16 in 2021 but was unable to advance any further.

She is currently at her peak and is one of the leading candidates for the title. The World No.1 player will be eager to get her hands on the prestigious trophy this time.











