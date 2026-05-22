Sweety Kujur to lead India at U-18 women's Asia Cup

The Indian side heads into the tournament after several weeks of preparation at the national camp in Bhopal, where the coaching staff led by Rani focused on building combinations, improving match fitness and sharpening tactical execution.

"This tournament is a fantastic platform for these young athletes to gain international exposure and understand the demands of high-pressure matches," Rani said in a HI release.

"We have focused heavily on fitness, tactical structure and team coordination over the past few weeks. The team is excited and motivated to represent the country, and our aim will be to play fearless hockey and challenge strongly for the title.”