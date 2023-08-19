Sweden’s Martin enters semi-finals

CHENNAI: Sweden’s Kian Martin continues to enjoy his first trip to India, booking himself a spot in the semifinals with an impressive performance at Tamil Nadu International Surf Open World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 event.

Martin found a good rhythm with the long reeling rights, posting a solid heat total of 15.25 to overcome event standout Joh Azuchi (JPN). Martin will look to continue this form when he takes on Raiha Onou (JPN) in the semifinals on Saturday.

Shino Matsuda (JPN) looks to be the woman to beat in India, once again posting the highest heat total of the round with a 13.35 two-wave total to win her quarterfinal over Tru Starling (AUS).

“This trip was so spontaneous and unplanned so it’s hard to fathom that I’m into the semifinals,” Martin said. “I got here at 4:30 am in the morning before my first heat which was luckily not called on the day before. It’s all been worth it as I keep making heats and the waves keep getting better and better. Joh (Azuchi) has been surfing so incredibly so I knew I’d need to be on the bigger waves. Fortunately, I got some sets and got the win. I’m so stoked to be here in India, good things are happening.”

Other standouts in the quarterfinals included Tenshi Iwami (JPN) who earned a 14.50 two-wave total to win his match-up as well as Sara Wakita (JPN) and Kana Nakashio (JPN) who are both through to the semifinals.