Swaraj FC records comeback victory

CHENNAI: Swaraj FC recorded a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Indian Bank in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division match at the ICF Stadium here on Monday. After a goalless first half, Indian Bank took the lead through Aravind in the 57th minute. But, Swaraj raised its game in the final quarter of the match to clinch the points. Vineeth and Syed Suhail Pasha found the back of the net in the 67th and 77th minute respectively to secure victory. In the next match on Tuesday, Income Tax will take on AG’s Office.