Suthar takes 6/33 on debut as India enforce follow-on against Afghanistan

After India enforced the follow-on, Afghanistan huffed and puffed their way to 18 for no loss at lunch with 394 runs still needed to avoid an embarrassing innings defeat.

It was a pity that barely 500 odd people were present in the stands when country's newest spin bowling star completed a rare milestone, becoming the 10th Indian to take five wicket-haul on debut. He was also the seventh spinner to reach the landmark in his maiden Test.

His final first innings figures read 22-10-33-6 which also showed the kind of relentless pressure he put on inexperienced Afghan batters, none of whom looked comfortable while trying to defend him.