Suryavanshi’s record-breaking sixes powers India to Youth series win

BRISBANE: Teenage prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripted history on Wednesday, breaking the record for most sixes in Youth ODIs before setting up India’s 51-run victory over Australia in the second U-19 ODI at the Ian Healy Oval. The win gave India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Suryavanshi, only 14, smashed six sixes in his 70 off 68 balls, overtaking former India U-19 captain Unmukt Chand’s tally of 38 career maximums. Remarkably, he reached the milestone in just 10 innings, taking his overall count to 41. The left-hander’s record-breaking fourth six came during a 117-run stand with Vihaan Malhotra (70), which steadied India after early trouble.

India, pushed into batting first, also saw wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu top-score with a fluent 71 off 64 balls, as the visitors were bowled out for 300 in 49.4 overs.

Suryavanshi, who earlier this year became the youngest centurion in IPL history, looked measured at the start but switched gears after 30 balls, bringing up his half-century with a towering six. His stroke-filled knock not only gave India momentum but also underlined why he is considered one of the brightest young batting talents.

Australia’s chase was powered by Jayden Draper’s blazing 107 off 72 balls, which included a 112-run partnership with Aryan Sharma (38). But skipper Ayush Mhatre, who fell for a duck with the bat, redeemed himself with a spell of 3-27, supported by Kanishk Chouhan’s 2-50, as Australia folded for 249 in 47.2 overs.

The result capped another fine outing for India’s young guns, with both bat and ball delivering when it mattered. The final ODI is scheduled for Friday, where India will be eyeing a clean sweep.

Brief scores: India: 300 in 49.4 overs (Kundu 71, Suryavanshi 70, Malhotra 70, Bryom 3/47) beat Australia: 249 in 47.2 overs (Draper 107, Mhatre 3/27)