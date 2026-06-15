Suryansh, Vipraj fifties take India A to 265 vs SL A

Shedge smashed 72 off 66 balls while Nigam contributed 51 off 49 balls to rescue India after they were reeling at 143 for 7 at one stage.

Sooryavanshi (21 off 14 balls) started by smashing pacer Chamika Gunasekara for a six and couple of boundaries but off-spinner Sahan Arachchige got one to slightly drift wide of his hitting arc and the southpaw hit across the line to spoon it towards point.

Skipper Tilak Varma (23) and his in-form deputy Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) added 52 for the third wicket in 9 overs but the Sri Lankan spinners made a comeback on a slowish track.

From 91 for 2, a middle-order slump had India tottering at 143 for 7 once off-spinner Vijaykanth Viyaskanth beat Gaikwad with an off-break to trap him plumb in-front.