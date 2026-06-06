Suryakumar Yadav: The weight of captaincy didn't allow him to focus on batting

One of them asked about his modest return of 218 runs in 19 T20I innings in 2025, and the then India T20 captain responded with a mix of cockiness and humour.

"My 14 soldiers are covering for me... they know what will happen the day I blast." It was the response of a captain secure in the knowledge that the team was winning even if his own bat had gone silent. It was also evident that the leader in him had seemingly taken over, while the batter had receded into the background.

But in the ruthless world of professional sport, performance is the only currency that matters.

At 35 years and 265 days, Suryakumar is unlikely to add significantly to his tally of 113 T20Is and 3,272 runs for India.