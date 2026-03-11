Suryakumar Yadav: Olympic gold is next aim

Soon after returning from Ahmedabad, where India won a record third T20 World Cup title on Sunday, Suryakumar reflected on the side’s successful campaign and the road ahead. “It feels good to win 24 and 26 back-to-back. It is a very special feeling. When we won in 2024, we thought it would be so special to do this again at home in 2026,” Surya said at his residence.“The next target is to win the Olympic gold in 2028. The team has a good momentum. If India wins the T20 World Cup in the same year, it will be great.” On being compared to the likes of Rohit and Dhoni, he added: “It feels good to join that elite company. I am slowly feeling it. It is a very special feeling to be talked about among such great people. I will try to do the same in the future and help India win more trophies.”Rohit was the captain when India ended an ICC trophy drought with the win in Barbados back in June 2024.