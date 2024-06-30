Suryakumar bags 'Fielder of the Match' medal for game-changing catch in the final

BRIDGETOWN (Barbados): Following the on-screen celebrations after clinching the T20 World Cup silverware, the Men in Blue went back to the dressing room and as per a tradition they began in the 2023 ODI World Cup, fielding coach T Dilip gatherered the champions for one last 'Fielder of the Match' medal.



The Fielder of the Match ceremony has rapidly become on of the most loved segments and the social media team of the BCCI has been quite creative in finding new ways to present the medal and the responsibility to award perhaps the most special one yet was given to none other than BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

The honour was given to none other than Suryakumar Yadav whose last over fielding, where he grabbed a stunning catch on the boundary to dismiss David Miller.

“We talk about raising to the occasion on big days but tonight we did not just rise, we conquered too, The intensity, the camaraderie, the resilience what we have shown today and also throughout the tournament was nothing short of extraordinary. Like a pack of wolves, like Rahul (Dravid) Bhai and Rohit (Sharma) bhai keep saying everybody knew their role but together we hunted every opportunity that came our way leaving no stone unturned,” said India’s fielding coach in a video posted by BCCI on X.

Vice-captain Hardik Pandya was trusted with the ball in the final over and had 16 runs to defend. The 30-year old allrounder tried to hit the dangerous Miller with a yorker but ended up bowling a full toss which would have been a six had it not been for SKY's brilliant presence of mind. He caught the ball and threw it in the air as he crossed the boundary line and ended up taking the catch in the second attempt.

‘Thank you so much Dilip sir for giving me this opportunity and collecting this medal from Jay (Shah) sir. Well done everyone!” said SKY upon collecting the medal.