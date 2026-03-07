'Surya' Uday: Plucky New Zealand stand in the way of India's date with history

It won't be unfair to say that from draws, to venues to the tacky TV commercials and the awful social media din, this Indian team has had the rub of the green all the way till final.

If they win, it will be a job well done and nothing more. If they lose, all hell might break lose.

As skipper, Suryakumar not only has the chance to become the first among equals to defend a World Championship.

He has led the side impressively for last two years even though he has hardly walked the talk as a batter himself, especially on big days and against big nations.

He can change it all on Sunday in what will be the most defining moment of his entire career. His every failure will be summarily forgotten should he click on what is expected to be a warm evening.

But at Motera, India's one-stop destination for all big cricketing events, India will have one of the most "loved" cricketing nations standing in its way.

On a given day, a Finn Allen, a Lockie Ferguson or a Matt Henry know how to punch way above their weights.

This New Zealand team has an air of familiarity about it but the most genial assortment of players in global cricket can never be viewed with contempt.

A Mitchell Santner or a Glenn Phillips know how to play the hard way without ever being ugly.