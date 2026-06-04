Surya set to be removed as India's T20 skipper, Shreyas, Tilak in contention

Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma have emerged as the top contenders to succeed Surya as the leader of the Indian T20 side.

It is expected that BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia will apprise the Apex Council about whether the national selection committee and head coach Gautam Gambhir are on the same page regarding Surya's removal.

It is clear that if Surya is removed from captaincy, he won't also remain in the side as a player after nearly 18 months of non performance.