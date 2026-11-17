Ashwin played 65 T20Is for India in which he picked up 72 wickets, maintaining an economy rate of under seven runs per over in the fast-paced format. In the IPL, he retired with 187 wickets in 221 matches played for five different teams.

Patel, however, feels that the decline in opportunities for off-spinners is not entirely down to the evolution of batting. He believes captains across countries also need to show greater faith in the variety.

"I am actually very surprised as to how negative captains have become with off-spinners. It really comes down to how captains use off-spinners but certainly modern batters have gotten better."

He hopes that a young off-spinner emerges and makes the most of whatever opportunities come his way, particularly in a country like India, which has struggled to find a consistent successor to Ashwin.

"I just struggle to understand that India have failed to produce a good off-spinner. It would be exciting to see a good off-spinner come through the ranks and be successful at the highest level," he said.