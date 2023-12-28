Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Dec 2023 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-28 01:30:57.0  )
Suriya becomes owner of Chennai team in ISPL
National Award winning actor Suriya

CHENNAI: National Award winning actor Suriya on Wednesday said he has joined the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) as the owner of Team Chennai. He has joined a star-studded lineup of team owners, including Amitabh Bachchan and Ram Charan.

The ISPL is India’s first tennis ball T10 cricket tournament that will be played inside a stadium, according to a press release. The inaugural edition is scheduled to be held from March 2 to March 9 in Mumbai.

The tournament boasting a line-up of six teams – Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Srinagar – will feature 19 matches. In a social media post, Suriya said he is looking forward to being part of the league. “Vanakkam Chennai!

I am beyond electrified to announce the ownership of our Team Chennai in ISPLT10. To all the cricket enthusiasts, let’s create a legacy of sportsmanship, resilience, and cricketing excellence together,” the actor wrote on his official X page.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, and Ram Charan were announced as the team owners of Mumbai, Srinagar, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, respectively.

DTNEXT Bureau

