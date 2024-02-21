Support for Ahmedabad in Chennai is amazing: Max Senica

CHENNAI: Australia’s Max Senica has been instrumental in helping Ahmedabad secure victories in the opening fixtures of the ongoing edition of the Prime Volleyball League.

Joining the club in late 2023 during the World Club Volleyball Championship, this marks his debut season in the Prime Volleyball League, yet the attention he garners from fans, especially kids asking for photos after his matches, is indicative of his impact.

Reflecting on the abundance of support, Max said, “I wasn’t expecting so much love. It’s amazing; I feel like I’ve connected really well with both fans and my team.” He added, “There has been a big emphasis on winning and losing as a team in both our practice matches and on the court.”

Ahmedabad had secured victories in both of its opening fixtures, and Max attributes its success to the team’s unity. “We have separate meetings away from the coach to discuss how everyone’s feeling and understand the game plan. There is a real emphasis on team camaraderie and chemistry.” “I feel really connected with the guys (teammates),” said Max speaking to DT Next ahead of the match against Hyderabad Black Hawks.

Ahmedabad team had come together during the Club World Championships and Max believes that it gave them much needed time to bond with each other ahead of the league season, “Knowing what Muthu or Angamuthu wants to do next, and how Nanda prefers to play, maximising their strengths with my own, I find it easy while playing,” said Max.

Max advocates for a one-step-at-a-time approach for the club, as the team pushes to achieve its own set of goals. Unlike most teams, Ahmedabad strategically adapts its training methods based on the specific opponent they’d be facing next. Max further emphasises that the team rigorously pushes itself during training, making it easier on them during matchdays.

When Max first joined the club, Dakshinamoorthy was the head coach. Now, under Dragan Mihailovic’s leadership, Max believes that the team is exposed to a completely different approach to volleyball, one the club hasn’t experienced before. “We had the Indian style of volleyball previously, which is really good, but there are certain things that Dragan has brought into the system. We have also incorporated a lot of technology now, and I guess that’s something every team can rope in looking to the future,” he added.

Max appreciates the diversity in the team, particularly teammates from Tamil Nadu. About learning a new language, he said, “They say certain things, and I can’t say them back, but I understand what they mean.” “When it comes to volleyball, it’s a bunch of words that are repeated so I can get a sense of what they are saying.”

The team has been in Chennai for the past week, and Max draws a comparison between the city’s streets and New York’s in terms of its constant bustle. “I’ve never seen so much traffic and the sheer number of cars and everything reminds me of New York City. They say New York never sleeps, but I guess Chennai doesn’t either,” he added colloquially.

Max also discussed the importance of crowd support, saying, “It surprised me how much support we have, even though we’re not the home team. The fans here are incredibly loud, and I’m truly impressed.”